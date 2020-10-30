A quick moving cold front has brought unsettled weather to the Inland Northwest. Skies are expected to gradually clear as we head through the afternoon. What will remain though will be strong sustained winds with gusts averaging about 30-35mph for the Spokane area. Wind Advisories are in place back through Central Washington. Those winds will die down late tonight. Daytime highs are set for the mid 50s with overnight lows in the upper 20s.
Halloween conditions are looking pretty nice! We will see some fog to get the day going. Otherwise, look for partly to mostly sunny skies with calm winds. Daytime highs head into the upper 40s to low 50s. We will even have a full moon Halloween night for the first time since the 1940's!
