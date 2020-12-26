12 years ago, Brad Douma watched a news story.
He learned that tens of thousands of people are waiting for life-saving kidney transplants. From there, he did what absolutely no one expected him to do. He took the first steps to donate a kidney to a stranger.
"We have [some] 300 million people in the United States. Certainly, we can do something about this, you only need one kidney, people can donate," Douma said. "The next question you have to ask yourself is if you expect others to donate, are you willing to donate?"
After a year and a half of interviews and doctors' visits -- and a lot of prayer -- Douma made up his mind.
"I was like, 'Yeah, let's do this. Let's get it done. Let's get someone a kidney.'" Douma said.
Then, he found out that thanks to his donation, the doctors at Sacred Heart Medical Center would be able to perform their first ever domino kidney transplant, meaning two people would get a kidney.
A local woman wanted to donate her kidney to her husband, but was not a match. She agreed to donate one anyway and it helped move her husband up on the transplant list. Douma's kidney would go to him.
"When I was in the hospital, they gave me a handmade card. It was very wonderful. I still have it," Douma said.
He found out that the woman's kidney would go to a woman in Spokane Valley. For more than a decade, that's all he knew.
"The thought that I would ever even find out who the final Domino was in that that chain didn't even register," Douma said.
In October of 2020, Douma began working as a Director at KHQ. On his first day, as every KHQ employee does, Douma shared a fun fact, writing that he donated a kidney to a woman in Spokane Valley back in 2008.
When I read that, I knew it was a long shot, but I thought I might know the woman who got that kidney.
Turns out, I was right. It went to Tracei Sly-Scofield. She was in her 40s, a wife and a mother, when her kidneys started to fail in the early 2000s. She knew the process well; her dad and sister had already gone through it.
"It was hard to watch. It was hard to watch, and it was hard to think about when I realized that I needed a kidney too," Sly-Scofield said.
While working full time, and raising her young daughter, Sly-Scofield began dialysis treatments.
"They told me that every time you do dialysis, it's like running a marathon, and so you're running a marathon three times a week," Sly-Scofield said.
After a year and half of this, she felt her body couldn't take it anymore. She talked to her doctor about ending treatment.
"It's not like living a life," she said. "I remember saying to my doctor, I don't know how much longer I can do this. And he said, I think you should think happy thoughts. And he winked at me. And I went.. What does that mean?"
A couple of weeks later, she found out she was finally getting a kidney, thanks to the unfathomable kindness of a stranger.
The couple in the middle wanted to remain anonymous, but she always wanted to meet the man who started it all.
That day finally came more than 12 years later, right before Christmas of 2020. In true COVID-19 fashion, it happened over the phone.
It was tough for Sly-Scofield to find the words to thank the man who saved her life, but the call ended with Douma asking to meet in person when the pandemic was over.
"I'm buying!" She said.
"I'm there!" He said.
She thanked him again and told him she prayed for him every day. The call ended.
Then, she hugged me. It was a long hug, a familiar one.
Sly-Scofield is my mom. Douma is my new coworker.
Thanks to him, my mom was there for all the big moments like graduations, weddings and holidays. She was there for the small moments too.
"Just so many, so many kind of daily wonders that are kind of indescribable," Sly-Scofield said. "It's been amazing."
While it was amazing for our family, it was not easy on Douma.
It took him six months to recover from the surgery and three years to fully regain kidney function.
Still, he says it's the best thing he ever did.
"If I could grow another kidney and do it again, I'd do it again. Without question. Without question," Douma said.
Not everyone gets as lucky as my mom did, around a dozen people die every day in the U.S. waiting for a kidney transplant.
One day, as I battled the same disease my mom has, I'll need one too.
Only 58% of Americans are registered to be an organ donor if they pass away. To sign up, click here.
If you're interested in becoming a living kidney donor near Spokane, you can find more information here.
If you're interested in becoming a living kidney donor anywhere in the country, you can learn more here.
To learn more about the disease my mom and I have, click here
