The UNESCO make Babylon a world heritage site

Iraq is celebrating after the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization World Heritage Committee declared Babylon a world heritage site on Friday.
The vote took place in Azerbaijan, years after Baghdad began campaigning for the site to be added to the list.
Babylon is on the Euphrates River about 55 miles south of Baghdad. It was once a popular tourist attraction before Iraq suffered from wars the past four decades.
The city has seen dynasties rise and fall since the earliest days of settled human civilization. Some say Alexander the Great died there in 332 B.C.
Dozens of Iraqis gathered at the Ishtar Gate of Babylon waving national flags in celebration of the new international status.