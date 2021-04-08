Snow will taper off in the mountains, with on and off showers in the form of rain, graupel/hail or light snow for the valleys is expected through the remainder of the day and wind gust 20-25 mph.
Brief high pressure will begin to build in tonight, clearing skies and allowing for overnight lows to drop into the 20's for many areas.
Friday, we start with sunshine and then see increasing clouds throughout the afternoon as our next system approaches the PNW. This system will deliver another round of mountain snow and gusty winds for Saturday, with potential gust to 40-45 mph.
Temps remain on the cool side of our average (55°) through the weekend, with a return to 60° temps next week.