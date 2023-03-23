Leslie Lowe
Snow is expected for the Cascades and North and central Idaho mountains through the first half of the weekend, with winter weather advisories in place until Saturday morning.  Be prepared for winter travel across all mountain passes through the weekend. 
 
Friday, winds will remain breezy with very scattered showers expected for the lower elevations.
 
Temperatures are also set to drop back into the mid to upper 40's and overnight lows will head into the upper 20's and 30's,  with cool, breezy and unsettled weather expected through the weekend.  
 

