OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee has responded to the news of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19.
All of us hope that President Trump and the First Lady will have a speedy recovery. The virus does not discriminate based on our politics. We hope everyone will protect their health and the health of those around them, by doing what we know works. Mask up.— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) October 2, 2020
"All of us hope that President Trump and the First Lady will have a speedy recovery," Inslee said on Twitter. "The virus does not discriminate based on our politics. We hope everyone will protect their health and the health of those around them, by doing what we know works. Mask up."
WASHINGTON SENATOR RESPONSES:
Washington Senior Senator Patty Murray also responded, saying: "I wish the President and First Lady a speedy recovery. This is a terrible disease, and it continues to impact families across the country. It's as important as ever we all continue washing hands, wearing masks, social distancing, & taking the steps we can to keep each other safe."
Washington Junior Senator Maria Cantwell saying: "I wish the President and First Lady speedy recoveries."
WASHINGTON REPRESENTATIVE RESPONSES:
Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-D5) saying: "I wish @POTUS and @FLOTUS well. Praying for their health and a speedy recovery."
Representative Dan Newhouse (R-D4) saying: "I'm praying for @POTUS and @FLOTUS, and I wish them both a speedy recovery."
Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-D7) saying: "No one is safe from COVID-19. That's exactly why we need Trump to stop playing down the threat. It's why we need to listen to the scientists and experts. It's why we need a testing and tracing strategy with real resources. It's why we need to keep schools closed until it's safe. COVID-19 is devastating for millions. It's why we need to get additional relief out NOW. It's why we need to guarantee health care. It's why we need to support workers and businesses until it's safe to reopen. It's why we need to help states and communities withstand the crisis."
Representative Kim Schrier (D-D8) saying: "Wishing the President and First Lady a full recovery. COVID-19 is a horrible disease that has not gone away and is still prevalent in much of our country. Wear a mask, keep your distance from others, and don't give this virus a chance to spread to others."
Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler saying: "I'm sending my thoughts and prayers to the President and First Lady today, and wishing them a full and swift recovery."
