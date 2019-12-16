The votes are in, and the 2 1/2 year long strike will continue at the Lucky Friday Mine near Mullan, Idaho.
United Steelworkers Local 5114 voted against the deal by a slim margin: out of the 187 eligible members to vote, 157 cast ballots. Seventy-one members accepted the contract proposal but 80 miners rejected it. Six ballots were voided.
Hecla Mining Co. and a union representing more than 200 workers had reached a tentative deal last month that could have ended the strike. The Coeur d'Alene company and the union have been negotiating a deal since March 2017, when union members went on strike over proposed changes to work assignments, health care benefits, vacation scheduling and bonus pay tied to silver prices.
A union member told KHQ this afternoon, "No deal is better than a bad deal."
Other members told KHQ that they want a fair contract for the entire membership and not just for certain groups, "We don't want to make millions, we just want to make a living."
