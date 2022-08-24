The Wake Up anchor team got a chance to learn to square dance with some local square dancers, and now you can join the fun as well. The Western Dance Association is hosting a Salmon Barbeque and Dance on Sunday, August 28th, from Noon to 4 p.m. It will be held at the Western Dance Center on 1901 N. Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley, and costs $15 for adults, $12 for senior citizens, and $10 for children 12 & under.
They’ll also be holding square dance lessons throughout the month of September, in honor of “National Square Dance Month,” at three locations:
- Western Dance Center - 1901 N. Sullivan Rd, Spokane Valley
- Thursday, September 15th – 6:30pm – 8:30pm
- Wednesday, September 21st – 7:00pm – 9:00pm
- North Spokane Dance Center – 7424 N. Freya Street, Spokane
- Wednesday, September 7th – 7:00pm – 9:00pm
- Tuesday, September 20th – 6:30pm – 8:30pm
- Harding Family Center – 411 N. 15th Street, Coeur d’Alene
- Wednesday, September 21st – 7:00pm – 9:00pm
For more information about these upcoming events and to sign up, you can visit www.SquareDanceSpokane.org