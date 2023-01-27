GEORGE, Wash. - The Watershed Music and Camping Festival is set to return for its eleventh year to the Gorge Amphitheatre with headliners Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson and Keith Urban.
The three day, two-stage festival will take place from Aug. 4-6 celebrating some of country music's favorite artists.
Watershed is a Washington tradition where self-proclaimed “Shedders” gather every year to enjoy the beautiful scenery that's “a sonic and visual treat," according to Billboard Magazine. Along with the views, The Watershed Music and Camping Festival is known for its special atmosphere with music from the genre’s biggest stars to the newest emerging acts.
Three-day passes go on sale starting Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. on the Watershed Festival website. To learn more about the festival or to buy a pass, click here.