Numerous accidents and slide offs have been reported this morning due to snow and ice covered roadways. Please allow for extra time as you are headed out the door and be prepared for winter driving conditions.
Snow is expected to continue throughout the day, with locally heavy accumulations expected for northeast Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. There are numerous winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories in place through Thursday morning.
While we will likely see a few lingering chances for a rain/snow mix and snow in the mountains, most will ring in the new year with relatively quiet weather.
Several new systems will moves into the pacific northwest Friday through the weekend, bringing chances for valley rain and or a rain/snow mix and continued snow, heavy at times for the mountains. Time to wax up your skis and boards and get ready to hit the slopes.
