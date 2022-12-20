Tuesday will bring the potential of 2-4" of new snowfall for the Spokane area and 3-6" in CDA. The higher totals will be in the Palouse, foothills of the Blue mountains, north and central Idaho and the Cascades where there are winter storm watches in place. Snow totals in these areas look like 4-8" for the Palouse and LC Valley and 3-4" for Sandpoint. The Cascade mountains will potentially see up to 20", with the North Idaho mountains likely seeing 18-24".  

Arctic BLAST and bouts of snow as we head into Christmas!
 
Throw all of your extra blankets on the bed!  An arctic front will continue to drive daytime highs down into the teens and single digits, overnight lows below zero with windchill temperatures as cold as -35° through Thursday, with the coldest temperatures being Wednesday night into Thursday morning! 
 
Temperatures will head back up as we head into Christmas weekend, with the potential for a few more rounds of snow. 

