Weather Alert

...SNOW AT TIMES THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING PLUS COLD WIND CHILL VALUES... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches, highest amounts closer to the Idaho border. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Davenport, Fairfield, Cheney, Downtown Spokane, Rockford, Spokane Valley, and Airway Heights. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 1 AM PST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from late tonight through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on winter travel conditions during the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. If you must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing your body heat. Wrap pipes with insulation and seal windows to avoid loss of heat from your home. Keep a slow steady stream of water running from indoor faucets, and open cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate around inside pipes. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. &&

...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN SHOSHONE...KOOTENAI AND SOUTHERN SPOKANE COUNTIES... At 1116 AM PST, an area of heavy snow was located near Spokane to Lookout Pass. Expect areas of heavy snow to persist through the mid- afternoon. Locations impacted include... Spokane, Spokane Valley, Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Cheney, Rathdrum, Dalton Gardens, Kellogg, Pinehurst, Osburn, Wallace, Liberty Lake, Airway Heights, Medical Lake, Millwood, Mullan, Smelterville, Hayden Lake and Harrison. This includes the following highways... Interstate 90 in Washington between mile markers 256 and 299. Interstate 90 in Idaho between mile markers 0 and 73. U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 401 and 444. U.S. Highway 2 in Washington between mile markers 268 and 300. U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 76 and 95. Visibilities will drop quickly to less than a half mile in this area of heavy snow. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.

