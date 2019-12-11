The weekend is approaching and with snow falling is most areas of eastern Washington, skiers and snowboarders are jumping for joy because that means ski resorts are opening their terrain.
Here is where you can break out the skis and snowboards this weekend:
Schweitzer Mountain Resort
As of Monday, Schweitzer's Midway and the Musical Carpet areas are open for skiing. According to their Twitter page, Lakeview Triple will open Thursday and Musical Chairs will open on Friday.
According to Schweitzer's Facebook page, skiing will cost $10 on Friday for Community Day. All ticket sales will go towards the Bonner Partners in Care Clinic and the Community Cancer Services.
Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area
According to Lookout Pass's Facebook page, they are opening on Saturday, but may pull the trigger early on Friday depending on the amount of snow they get.
They are expecting to get two to four inches of snow Wednesday night with seven to 11 more inches on Thursday.
On Saturday, all of their services will be open.
Silver Mountain
According to Silver Mountain's Facebook page, they will also be opening on Saturday.
They are expecting to get 12 inches of snow with the storm passing through the area.
Silver Mountain's tubing area already opened last weekend.
There are multiple other ski resorts waiting on enough snow including 49 Degree North Mountain Resort, Mt. Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park, Ski Bluewood and Bald Mountain.
