Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
73°F
Sunny
73°F / 54°F
12 PM
75°F
1 PM
77°F
2 PM
78°F
3 PM
77°F
4 PM
77°F
Most Popular
Articles
- Man charged with Vehicular Assault after crashing into multiple cars, buildings held on $250k bond
- Spokane Dutch Bros Coffee owner releases statement on Freya St. crash
- Family identifies wife, husband and 17-year-old daughter as victims in Sunday evening house fire
- AMBER Alert: 12-year-old boy missing from scene of double homicide in Pocatello Idaho
- Idaho Fish and Game determine cause of death for as many as 300 deer in Kamiah area
- Moses Lake superintendent to step down following audit
- Walmart on Sprague in Spokane Valley closes till Sunday for sanitization
- Young man gets scannable vaccine pass tattooed in Italy
- Deputies take Utah amber alert suspect into custody, both children found safe
- Mattawa man climbs neighbor's fence, fires at least 17 shots in killing possibly related to cattle and property
