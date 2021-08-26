Leslie Lowe

Leslie Lowe is the Chief Meteorologist for the KHQ Weather Authority.
Tonight, into Friday, a weak system will slide by to the north bringing a chance for mountain showers, breezy conditions and a dip in temperatures for Friday. 
 
We rebound for the weekend, with a nice mix of sun and clouds and daytime highs that will pop back up to seasonable averages in the upper 70's and 80's. 

 

