The Weeknd is set to headline the halftime show at Super Bowl 55 in Tampa, Florida. In statement, the singer said he's "humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage."
The Weeknd is a three-time grammy winner with multiple number one songs including "blinding lights" which is Billboard's longest running top song on U.S. radio for 46 weeks and counting.
The game is scheduled to be played on Sunday, Feb. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.