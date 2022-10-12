SPOKANE, Wash. - Traffic may still be slow-going thanks to construction on Monroe Street in Spokane, but one woman in pink has made it much more enjoyable recently.
“I feel Covid took a lot of compassion out of the world and I’m trying to put a little back in,” said Victoria Vanderholn, the woman in pink stopping traffic.
Vanderholn directs traffic at construction sites around the city. Safety is her top priority, but having fun is second on the list.
“When you’re dramatic with your hand signals, and you point them out, I mean—it makes them feel good because you’re focusing on them," said Vanderholn.
You can find Vanderholn at the Monroe Street construction site right now, but she's been in high demand across the city.
"She tends to turn everyone's frown upside down," said Nicole Bradley a manager for Spokane Traffic Control. "Normally, when there's a honk it's from traffic not getting through. Now, they are honking to say hi to her."
Vanderholn said she has made hundreds of friends through her work.
“I have a lot of people stop by and tell me I’ve made their day. The URM guys come up and they love to dance because they saw me dancing one day.”
While she loves her job, she's saving up money to own her own food truck and make people smile with food.