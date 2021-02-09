GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Three theft suspects are facing charges in connection to a burglary that turned pursuit.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, a deputy spotted people loading tires into a pickup truck at Commercial Tire on Frontage Road.
The people quickly took off, leading the deputy on a chase topping 90-miles-per-hour.
The suspect's car crashed on SR-262 and Road M-Southeast.
The driver, 46-year-old Christopher Howard was extracted from the crash and treated at Samaritan Healthcare.
The two passengers, 26-year-old Andrew Palmen and 26-year-old Rikki Ann Garcia-Lalk, were treated and released from Samaritan.
The three suspects are facing charges of felony eluding, possession of stolen property, and trespassing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.