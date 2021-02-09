Great Falls Police

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Three theft suspects are facing charges in connection to a burglary that turned pursuit. 

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, a deputy spotted people loading tires into a pickup truck at Commercial Tire on Frontage Road. 

The people quickly took off, leading the deputy on a chase topping 90-miles-per-hour. 

The suspect's car crashed on SR-262 and Road M-Southeast. 

The driver, 46-year-old Christopher Howard was extracted from the crash and treated at Samaritan Healthcare. 

The two passengers, 26-year-old Andrew Palmen and 26-year-old Rikki Ann Garcia-Lalk, were treated and released from Samaritan.

The three suspects are facing charges of felony eluding, possession of stolen property, and trespassing.

