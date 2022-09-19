SPOKANE, Wash - An apartment landlord near the Gonzaga campus says their property has been the target of drug use, loitering, and even threats. They say a specific group of people experiencing homelessness have also been using their property as a restroom.
It has proceeded to get worse according to the landlord. The tenants at this apartment say not only have drugs and threats been prevalent but their vehicles have also been broken into, one was even stolen.
“They actually stole my roommate's car, broke into our house, stole my roommate's computer and speaker. An assortment of electronics,” tenant and Gonzaga student Devin Jankins said.
But he’s not the only tenant that had their car broken into.
“In the last 16 months, three of our cars were broken into and then the hood of my car was completely ruined by bottles that they were smashing off during one of their fights,” tenant and Gonzaga student Sydni Ginn said.
Resulting in $6,000 worth of damages. Those cars thankfully weren’t stolen, but she says her roommate found the suspects in her car the next morning.
“We woke up and two homeless people had broken into her car and were still sleeping in the car. Urine everywhere,” Ginn said.
Landlord Celestine Kuntz has owned the property for six years but has never seen it this bad.
“Recently it has been out of hand and I think it’s because policing has changed,” Celestine Kuntz, the landlord said.
Kuntz says she picks up around 120 needles monthly. KHQ saw one in her backyard today as well as other drug paraphernalia.
She says she and her husband frequently ask this certain group of people experiencing homelessness to leave the property, but they say it has gotten physical.
Kuntz says they’ve been in contact with Spokane Police, crime check and now they’ve recently hired a private security agency that runs around $500 a month. They’re installing a fence around the property as well.
Kuntz says she used to work for the public health department and the needle exchange program specifically, but she says the problem is disposal.
“I know that there is a need to use them cleanly but we also want them to dispose of in a proper way. Not just throw it over someone's fence where their window is literally right there,” Kuntz said.
KHQ reached out to the Spokane Regional Health Department today and they said that they do offer a needle exchange service, just head to their website for more information.