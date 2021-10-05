As the COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, healthcare workers are stretched thin and it is taking a toll on them, one local hospital is finding ways to help their employees relive some of that stress, with therapy dogs.
MultiCare Deaconess is doing a new program, using therapy dogs as a form of relief and joy for their healthcare workers and patients.
Bailee Walters, ICU Nurse Manager at MultiCare Deaconess, came up with the idea, as her husband was training their new puppy, Ranger, to be a therapy dog, she thought that he could bring a lot of joy to those at work.
"When I would come home, I was so happy to be able to snuggle with my dog, I thought why not bring that to more people?" she said.
Walters alongside her colleague Crystal Pointeck, the Nurse Manager on the Post-Surgical Floor, brought both of their dogs outside the hospital Tuesday morning for some love.
Pointeck, has a poodle named Olive, who is also in training to become a therapy dog.
"I really thought having an animal would rally be beneficial for the floor especially with restricting visitor limitations," Pointeck said.
And sometimes, all you need is a hug from a therapy dog, to get through what has been the hardest time for healthcare workers.
"It's just been a really rough year and a half," Walters said. "Every department is stressed; we all have to work together, and that influx of patients and stress is felt by everyone."
MultiCare Deaconess is nearing capacity -- treating COVID-19 patients.
So Pointeck said, it is nice to be able to provide this as an outlet for staff.
"These patients are not moving out of the hospital, we need these tiny moments of joy to keep us moving and to take care of the people that desperately need help," she said.
And Walters said they are planning on continuing this program because they see how much of a difference it makes:
"Getting to come outside when its beautiful, it's great for patients, and staff to come out get that therapy that they really need," Walters said.
Walters also said that they are training a few other dogs from other healthcare workers in the hospital to grow their fleet of animals and bring even more joy to the patients and staff.