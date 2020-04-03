Cool and a little unsettled today, with a mix of sun and clouds, pop-up showers and possible wind gust to 25 mph.
We could see some patchy freezing fog Saturday morning, otherwise clearing skies and quiet conditions to start the weekend with daytime highs in the upper 40's. Overnight lows drop once again into the upper 20's, meaning a chilly start to Sunday and another round of scattered showers and or a rain/snow mix expected throughout the day.
Next week is shaping up nicely! A return to much quieter weather and warmer temperatures, as we head into the upper 50's and low 60's by mid week.
Have a great weekend, stay safe and healthy!
