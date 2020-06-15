Our average daily high for this time of the year is 73°, today we are expecting highs to reach just into the mid 50's with rain in the forecast! I'm sorry, what month is this!
Cool and unsettled weather will continue through Tuesday, with scattered showers, thunderstorms and well below average temperatures expected.
We slowly start to clear out through the end of the week, with temperatures heading into the 70's by Thursday and Friday and 80's for the official start to Summer on Saturday and Father's Day Sunday!
