Joseph Duncan died Sunday morning at a hospital in Terre Haute, Indiana. Duncan had been on death row, but in the end it was brain cancer that ultimately took the 58-year-old's life.
Duncan was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer earlier in the year and had been awaiting his execution after a federal jury convicted him in Idaho in 2008.
The terror Duncan inflicted on this region, and the Groene family in particular, was as shocking as it was evil. In 2005, Duncan murdered 40-year-old Brenda Groene, her partner Mark McKenzie and her 13-year-old son Slade. They were murdered so that Duncan could kidnap Brenda's two younger children, 8-year-old Shasta and 9-year-old Dylan. Dylan was horrifically abused and then murdered. Shasta suffered unimaginable pain at Duncan's hands but was rescued when she and Duncan were spotted at a Denny's in Coeur d'Alene.
Following his conviction and death sentence, Duncan returned to Riverside County for the murder of Anthony Martinez. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. According to a release from the Riverside District Attorney, Anthony's mom says, “The sun is brighter today, and my soul is lighter. The world is a more beautiful place without the evil that is Joseph Duncan. God chose to make his end a long suffering and I believe that is fitting. The horror of his thoughts consumed him.
Anthony’s father Ernesto said: “While I would’ve liked to witness his execution, knowing he is now standing before God being held accountable for what he has done, what he did to my son, and the horrible crimes he committed to others, that’s the real justice.”
Anthony’s younger brother Marcos said: “God has brought pure justice for all those Joseph Duncan has hurt. There is less evil in this world. Nothing can bring my brother back, but now Duncan can never hurt anyone ever again. Because of him, I will spend the rest of my life doing everything I can to fight against any evil left in the world.”