SPOKANE, Wash. - If you’re still looking for plans for tonight you have a little bit of time left to figure out what you’re doing.
Downtown Spokane is going to be the place to be tonight if you’re looking for a family friendly atmosphere. Fireworks will kick off at the clock tower at 9 pm.
Over in North Idaho, the Coeur d’Alene resort is hosting a diamond soirée. That kicks off at 6 pm. The firework show over the lake will happen at 9 pm. Tickets are still available online on the resorts website.