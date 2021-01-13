Widespread and heavy rain, followed by strong winds has created major issues across the Pacific Northwest.  Downed trees, power outages, rises in creeks, streams and rivers and standing water on area roadways! Early reports are showing peak wind gust of 70 mph in Post Falls, 61 mph-CDA, 58 mph-Pullman, 64 mph-NWS Spokane, and an unconfirmed report of a 71 mph gust at Spokane International Airport, which matches the peak gust from our windstorm on November 17, 2015. The difference between "Wind Storm 2015" and today's wind event is longevity, warmer temperatures and wetter conditions.

Some wind advisories to the west have already started to expire, but winds will remain gusty through the day, with gust slowly dying down to 35-45 mph, with an occasional localized gust of up to 50 mph.  

Much quieter weather is expected through the end of the week, with daytime highs in the upper 30's and overnight lows in the mid 20's.  

