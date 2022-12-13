JACKSON, Miss. - Former Washington State University (WSU) Football head coach Mike Leach has died at 61 years old following complications from a heart condition, according to Mississippi State University (MSU), where he was currently coaching.
"Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity," the Leach family said in a statement. "We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."
"Washington State University mourns the loss of Coach Mike Leach. We send out deepest condolences to Sharon and the entire Leach Family," a statement from WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun said. "Needless to say, there will never be another Mike Leach ever to walk this earth."
Originally from Cody, Wyoming, Leach spent eight years coaching at WSU.
He first joined the WSU program as head coach in 2011 and guided the team to six bowl appearances. In 2018, he was recognized as the American Football Coaches Association National Coach of the Year and the Pac-12 Coach of the Year.
On Monday, MSU said Leach remained in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being transported there in Sunday due to a "personal health issue at his home."