SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police are bracing for what is shaping up to be one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year. They say officers will be doing patrols in busy parking lots not only looking to bust crooks but to educate you as well.
"We want to be a deterrent (for those thinking of car prowling) of course," said Officer John O'Brien. "But we also want to remind the public not leave anything of value inside their vehicles."
Officers urge shoppers to store bags at customer service centers until they are ready to leave. They also stress the importance of not storing packages inside your vehicles.
"It's well worth the inconvenience," he said.
KHQ spoke with several shoppers who say they are already bracing for the chaos that will come with the next few days. Many of them told us they have put off shopping until the last minute.
"I haven't even started my shopping yet," said one man.
"Oh my gosh, I've thought about (my shopping list) so little," said another.
But crooks have thought about it. They too know what will come with the last minute rush to buy gifts.
"Everyone knows someone or a few people who have had their car broken into," one shopper told KHQ.
SPD says they know there are many distractions out there during the holiday season. It can be easy to forget about something in your car. A quick stroll around a downtown parking lot Tuesday showed many drivers who did just that.
"There's a laptop bag in this car," said Officer O'Brien. "There are some construction tools in this one. They probably thought nothing of it, but a thief is going to take this and the (victim) will have to replace it. This is his livelihood."
You really are your own best advocate to decrease your odds of a car break-in, but SPD wants you to know they will be out helping too. Even if it isn't so obvious.
"We may be doing just that where you'll have officers out of uniform looking for (crooks,)" he said. "You won't know they are police."
SPD also stresses the importance of 'see something, say something' during this busy weekend.
