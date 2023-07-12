SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors who live on Freya Street, as well as commuters, started Wednesday on a sour note after a water main broke, eventually leading to the formation of a gaping sinkhole in the roadway, shutting down traffic.
“The city fell down on the job,” Jennifer Craig said.
Since 1973, Jennifer Craig has lived on Freya Street with her husband and kids. In those 50 years, Craig said she has been let down by the city of Spokane on multiple occasions.
Regardless of complication, neighbors say living on Freya can be hectic, constant traffic, noise, and yes, even water main breaks.
“I understand our pipes are old in Spokane, I do understand that,” Craig said. “But when they break, we need to replace them with quality material, so they don’t break again a couple years down the road.”
Late Wednesday morning, a new obstacle arose after what the city calls a “unfortunate coincidence."
A water main broke at the corner of Freya and 13th Avenue, coincidentally at the same time a water management employee was near doing normal maintenance. When the employee went to respond to the water main break, they unknowingly drove right over the break.
“That truck weighs 50,000 lbs... so the weight of that on the asphalt where that water main break was happening, caused the sink hole,” City of Spokane Spokesperson Kirstin Davis said.
This sinkhole shut down roads between 11th and 17th Avenue, including the stretch of road right in front of Craig’s home. She may be frustrated with this ordeal, but Craig is not surprised by what she calls the city’s mistake.
“They don’t listen, that’s the problem, they just won’t listen,” Craig said. “And then, this happens, and it could’ve been hazardous, it could have caused some serious accidents.”
Luckily, no one was injured Wednesday as the asphalt collapsed. While the sinkhole was not predicted, Davis said water main breaks are a common occurrence in Spokane, given the city is over 100 years old.
Due to the water main break, about 25 neighbors in the area were without water Wednesday, but functions were expected to return to normal by the end of the day.
As for the road closures, Davis said it could take up to a week for traffic to fully resume between 11th and 17th.