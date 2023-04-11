This Saturday, April 15, Nonstop Local will host our annual Joya telethon. From 7 - 9:30 a.m., we will take donations from our viewers help Joya continue their good work in our region.

SPOKANE, Wash. - This Saturday, April 15, Nonstop Local will host our annual Joya telethon. From 7 - 9:30 a.m., we will take donations from our viewers help Joya continue their good work in our region.
 
Joya Child and Family Development is a non-profit pediatric therapy provider. They offer occupational, physical and speech therapy with special education services. They help families regardless of their ability to pay, and have been an advocate for local children for more than 60 years.
 
The services they provide are vast and extend far beyond their own facility. They do house calls, help with nutritional needs, and offer aquatic therapy. It's something Joya Physical Therapist Miranda Frederick says can help children immensely.
 
"It's a warm pool, muscle wise, it's a relaxing place for them," she said. "And it's fun. Who doesn't like swimming? It allows their bodies to move differently than they can don land."
 
NonStop Local's 'Help Me Hayley' was on hand for an aquatic therapy session with Miranda and two-year-old Tempa. 
 
"They have helped so much with her strength," Tempa's mother Sarah said. 
 
Tempa was a diagnosed with a rare condition at just four days old.
 
"It's called nonketotic hyperglycinemia," Sarah said. "She's not able to process glycine ... it builds up and causes seizures, lethargy. With that condition, she also has some developmental delays."
 
Tempa has been working with the experts at Joya for almost her entire life. Frederick says it's such a gift to be there for so many milestones.
 
"You get to see that progress and you get to make those relationships," she said.
 
Relationships Sarah is confident are built to last.
 
That this mom is sure will last a life time.
 
"It means a lot," she said. "At birth we didn't know what the future held for her, we were given a dim outlook. (Joya staff have) supported us...and just celebrating her and her milestones."
 
To learn more about Joya and various ways to give, visit the Joya website

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!