Like all restaurants in our community, South Hill Grill is just trying to stay afloat during the stay home order.
The tables inside sit empty, but the support from customers coming in to grab some take out has kept them going. However, over the weekend, a few members of the community decided to prey upon the South Hill Grill during what is already a difficult time.
"They pretty much cleaned us out," owner Chelsea Struck said on Wednesday. "I don't know if they just called everybody up and were like, 'It's go time."
Security cameras caught thieves taking their time, literally hours, to commit a hefty heist.
"They just kept coming back... and just got more people each time," Struck said. "They had a village. There was a lot of people involved."
The footage shows the suspects returning multiple times throughout the night stealing thousands of dollars worth of product. Struck said once officers saw that video, they recognized at least one of the suspects and it turns out they didn't have to look very far as they found their man in an apartment complex just two blocks away.
Taken during the heist was cases and cases of beer, wine, liquor, kegs, a pressure washer and a shop vac. In total, an estimated $20,000 worth of product. Following the arrest, Struck said police only recovered 4 bottles of wine, 1 bottle of liquor and a bottle of cooking wine - about $150 worth of product.
"Apparently they were giving it out to their friends," Struck said. "Which is even more frustrating."
Frustrating for sure, but as we've seen in the past few weeks, there's no shortage of people willing to step up and help as we navigate through these tough times. Several local businesses including Soulful Soups and Lowes immediately came to the aid of Chelsea and her staff by donating food items and even a new shop vac and pressure washer, which was being used as we pulled up on Wednesday to clean off the patio for whenever they are allowed to serve the community once again.
"It's been getting more and more kind each day," Struck said while talking about the response from the community. "A lot of our loyal customers have stopped in, checked in, multiple calls and just showing their support for us."
