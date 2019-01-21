Three special needs dogs from a north Idaho dog sanctuary will hit the gridiron Super Bowl weekend.

Bumble; who will play in the “Puppy Bowl" on Super Bowl Sunday, is blind and deaf and it’s a good thing she's not a referee; sorry Saints fans.

Audrey, a deaf Border collie, and Eli, a straight-legged German shepherd, will play in the “Dog Bowl" on February 2nd, 2019.

Bumble was adopted in November to a loving family in Spokane Valley.

Eli and Audrey are still looking for their forever friends and are available for adoption at the Double J Dog Ranch in Hauser.

The “Puppy Bowl” will air February 3rd, 2019 on the Animal Planet at noon Pacific Time.