Michael "Mikey" Stabile's name now adorns the wrists of his grieving family in the form of a green rubber bracelet. A bracelet made after Michael's passing by his friend.
His parents, Frank and Jennifer, can look down at the bracelet and instantly be reminded of their son's kind smile and the connection he had with others.
"An enigma. He was the best," Frank Stabile said. "The principal said when he wasn't there, all of the other kid would just wander around aimlessly. But on the days he was there, he was the center of everything."
A nucleus to those around him, Michael was going to school, he had a job and the future was bright for the 15-year-old.
Three months ago, just before Mother's Day, everything was normal.
"We'd been out the day before, Mother's Day shopping and bought a bunch of stuff and he made a bird house and painted a bird house for him mom. That's how normal of a day it was."
But Michael came home one night and did what normal teenagers will do. He briefly said hello to his parents, went to his room, closed the door and turned on some music.
A little while later, Michael's dad checked on him and at first glance everything appeared to be normal.
"He looked peaceful. He looked like he was sleeping. He looked comfortable," Frank recalled.
However, it soon became very clear, something was wrong and medics were called.
"They were working on him for a good half an hour or so,"Frank said before he was given the hardest news any parent can hear. "They told us he had passed."
Michael was gone and his family was devastated.
"Not our kid. Not my boy. Why my boy?" Frank said.
Michael's family was left wondering what had happened and the answer soon became painfully clear.
"Michael's friend had said, 'Oh, he told me he got something off of Snapchat," Michael's mom, Jennifer, said.
"There were four pills. One person ended up with two, he (Michael) ended up with two," Frank added.
Four pills. Pills that were made to look like the real thing, but far from it, divided up between two friends and what perhaps began as some teenage experimentation ended up becoming a game of Russian Roulette.
It's a game that Michael would lose.
"No, Michael should not have been taking anything," Jennifer said. "But he thought he was taking Oxycodone. But he ended up taking Fentanyl and it killed him."
"It could've been Michael's friend," Michael's sister Kirstin added. "That parent could've been going through it. It could've been anybody. Just that week, over like eight days, there were five people (who also died) around here."
An opioid epidemic, one that Michae's family had only heard about in far away places was now in their own home and with the passing of Michael, forever in their lives.
"We're all thinking, 'It's not here. It's not in our town. That's somewhere else'," Jenniger said.
"I didn't know there was fentanyl on the street and I didn't know there was synthetic fentanyl and he had both. He didn't know what he was taking," Kirstin added.
It's a realization Michael's family now wants to use to bring change and warn other parents and kids by educating and raising awareness.
"These kids think they're smart. They think they do their research online, they think they know exactly what they got, but you can't tell. It looks exactly like what it's supposed to," Frank said.
"People need to know. Don't take anything. If it's not yours, don't take it. Period," Jennifer said. "We don't want anymore people dying, especially our kids... There's just poison on the street. Uncontrollable poison that no matter what is going to kill."
Michael's family now has a mission to bring to light that very poison. It's a process that with an epidemic running so out of control, can feel hopeless but it won't stop Michael's family from trying for their brother and son, and for the thousands of others who have lost their lives to fentanyl. Not just faces in the crowd, but brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, daughters and sons leaving behind a void filled with the heart-wrenching tears of those they left behind who now stay to fight.
For the Stabiles, they fight for Michael.
"We're going to do everything we can from this point and letting people know," Frank said. "Educating is the key. To be able to see pictures of my son. To see pictures of the thousands of other kids. There's thousands of people with the same story right now."