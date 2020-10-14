As you listen to Randy Staat Jr.'s video from Tuesday on Beacon Hill, the wind, the breathing, the bike gear slowly moving along a mountain bike trail as trees creek and crack around him, it's a pretty frightening scene.
Then the trees actually start toppling.
"Holy crap, man! I'm pretty spooked right now," Staat can be heard saying.
The tone in his voice sounds concerned and amazed at the same time. Sort of a "double rainbow guy" meets the guy who recently had to fend off a cougar in Utah.
However, he did what I think most of us would do in that situation: Started recording video on his phone while actively getting to safety.
"I thought I was going to beat the storm, but the storm beat me," Staat said in the video.
Staat then picked up his bike and hoofed it to a safe zone.
"Alright, let's sit back and watch this magic happen," he said once he was away from the burned out trees on Beacon Hill.
The magic, as he called it, was actually pretty dangerous as fire burned through that area of Beacon Hill a couple of years ago and the trees that are still standing are pretty weak at this point.
"They fall. All the time," Staat told me by phone on Wednesday.
Weak trees coupled with the wind we saw on Tuesday and you have a scene that Staat best described in his video.
"They're dropping like toothpicks, man!"
Trees like the ones on Beacon Hill are, of course, a hazard during a windstorm, but what about the ones in your own backyard?
It was a year ago that Spokane saw major damage from a surprise October snow storm. With the leaves not having a chance to shed, the weight of the snow and ice became too much and caused some issues to say the least.
When that happened last year, I spoke with an arborist and the advice he gave then was pretty evergreen (pun intended).
"An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," Daniel Maple told me last October.
Healthy-looking or giant burned toothpicks, if you have trees on your property you need to get them checked out before disaster happens. You can go outside and see cracks in your trees and branches or heaving ground, but you need the trained eye of an arborist to really know what's going on with your trees.
It's a preventative measure that could save you thousands in the long run, because the last thing you want is to have the view that Randy Staat Jr. had on Tuesday in your own backyard.
Staat said he belongs to a group that clears fallen trees from the trails on Beacon Hill all the time, you just don't want to be there when they're actually falling.
"I really didn't think they were gonna fall like that. I knew they were gonna fall, but I didn't think they'd be dropping that rapidly," Staat said. "There is a risk to riding through when it's windy as you saw in the video, it can happen. I got lucky."
