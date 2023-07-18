SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department K9 Unit is stacked with talent, but keeping up with finances can be challenging. When money is tight, the community responds to ensure K9 officers are cared for throughout their service.
“It’s just amazing to watch them grow up, change, and help save lives,” Lisa Holmes said.
Holmes is the director of K9 Support Northwest, a local nonprofit organization founded in 2014. The goal? Keeping K9 officers safe and healthy for as long as they serve the police department and community, and into retirement.
“They’re just dogs,” Holmes said.
Bold, strong, and mighty... but, just a dog when it comes down to it. Like any family dog, K9 officers deserve love and care just as much as the dogs we know as pets.
SPDK9 unit handlers form a very special bond with their partner; when the officers go home, their dogs go with them. Contrary to belief, the K9 officers do not stay on site at the training academy overnight without their handler, instead they have their own kennel at the officer’s personal home.
SPD’s K9 unit is fully staffed with six K9 officers, coming from around the world. Rocco is one of the newest additions to the team, still learning the ways of policing.
When it comes to financing the K9 unit, money can be tight throughout the year. SPD has a fixed annual budget, but when you take the dogs’ 24/7 working shift and training sessions into consideration, equipment, toys, and gear will face wear and tear, not lasting very long.
Things like this, along with unexpected medical bills, make expenses total up fast. SPD does not always have the means within their budget to cover these unpredicted costs.
So, in comes K9 Support Northwest.
“We went live again this year,” Holmes said.
Raising money through community events, merchandise, mailed checks and cash, to donate to the SPD K9 Unit.
“They will cover things that we don’t anticipate having to replace in a year,” SPD Sergeant Steve Anderson said.
The biggest coverage? The vests the K9’s wear when on the job. Bullet proof, specialized, and safe, the best vests can cost over $3,500 a piece.
Not only does K9 Support Northwest pay for equipment when the dogs are serving the community, but they provide funding for retirement, too. Making sure these dogs are comfortable and happy in their last few years of life.
“And that’s where it’s really beneficial and nice, that after eight or nine years of working the street as a police dog, that dog now has a few years left just to be a dog,” Anderson said.
Afterall, though they are working police officers, who are tough and ready to take on crime to make sure Spokane stays safe – these K9’s are simply dogs at heart.
“They’re friendly and they’re goofy and they’re fun,” Holmes said.
If you would like to donate to K9 Support Northwest, in turn helping keep the SPD K9 Unit staffed and safe, here is a link to their first fundraiser in three years through GoFundMe.
Another option is to mail checks or cash to 6411 S Crestline Street.