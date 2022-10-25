RATHDRUM, Idaho. - In the rural and quiet town of Rathdrum, the Mountain View Home Community is facing possible eviction during the coldest months of the year.
“It’s a hell of a way to enter winter,” Resident Roger Gee said.
Gee has lived in the mobile home park for six years. He rides his motorcycle through town, stopping to chat with friends, as his oxygen tank is attached to his back.
“People with my condition have lived for a long, long time, so I plan to do that,” Gee said. “It’s the third largest killer of people in the United States.”
Gee has Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) - he has for twenty years. With his condition, walking around the block is difficult, much less doing any kind of construction work. Gee is being ordered to remove his porch, or else he faces eviction that could begin in the New Year.
“I’ve got a dog that loves the porch, and now they say you can’t have a porch,” Gee said.
Other residents are in the same boat, including Allen Pearson, who has lived in the Mountain View Home Community since 2000.
“They’re only giving us 90 days in the middle of winter,” Pearson said.
The frustrations are in many homes throughout the community, residents coming together to talk about their struggles with their property owner, Commonwealth, and the city.
Pearson said he built his porch 18 years ago, never having an issue, until now.
“For me to tear it down and the replace it, it’s going to cost me over seven thousand dollars,” Pearson said. “I don’t have that kind of money.”
Most of those who live in the park are low-income, Pearson said between he and his wife, they only make $1,600 a month. They pay $450 in rent.
Many others came to us with similar concerns. A 90-day structure notice from the property owner, Commonwealth, and from the city. It is an order to remove any un-permitted structures.
I spoke with the property manager, but they said they were not ready to comment. Residents say they want transparency.
“They’re trying to make us look like a park in California, this is North Idaho, we have broken down cars, we have more than one car, we have a truck, we’re not a wealthy suburb,” Gee said.
A suburb not ready to leave the place they call home.