RICHLAND, Wash. - Washington State Patrol troopers are asking drivers to slowdown and use their headlights this morning.
Dense morning fog is reducing viability across the Inland Northwest, making for dangerous driving conditions.
Troopers have responded to several rollover crashes across the Inland Northwest, with two happening in the Columbia Basin area this morning.
A white truck traveling on I-182 through Richland rolled over, but luckily the driver was wearing their seat belt and was not injured.
