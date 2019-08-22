SPOKANE, Wash. - With the school year right around the corner, employees and the owner of Precious Angels Children's Center in north Spokane planned on taking a group of kids on the last field trip of the summer.

They got the kids buckled in and ready to go but when they started their van, owner Kim Kazmark said she knew something was wrong immediately.

"We had a big backfire," she said. "It sounded like a diesel truck.

When Kazmark brought the van into a mechanic, she couldn't believe it when she was told someone had sawed off the catalytic converter.

After looking at security footage, Kazmark learned the theft actually happened a few days earlier, before they were about to open one morning.

"It's scary to see a person actually touching your stuff. It's one thing to know it happened, but to see it go down, it's scary," she said.

It's a crime that happens more often than some might think. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, from 2008 to 2015, there were more than 25,000 reported catalytic converter thefts across the nation. Including unreported thefts, that number would likely be much higher.

What most people don't know is that there's actually small amounts of precious metals in catalytic converters that can be valuable if recycled.

Meanwhile, Kazmark is left with a bill and the need to explain to her kids why they had to call off their last field trip before school.

"When we have to cancel it hurts us; it makes us sad. We were pretty bummed," she said.

She wants the thief to know that his actions may have a small impact on her business, but more importantly, it was the children who were hurt the most.

"Leave the kids alone, let them be kids and not have to worry about that stuff," Kazmark said.

So how can you prevent a crime like this? First, etch your catalytic converter with your vehicle's VIN number. Also, you can buy a security device that makes it very difficult to steal a catalytic converter.