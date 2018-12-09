SPOKANE, Wash. -- A local man, trying so hard to stay on the right path for his family, got yet another devastating blow last week. The laptop and backpack he needs for his classes at Spokane Community College, were stolen.
Life hasn't always been kind to Chance Briet. He's experienced a loss that he says nearly destroyed everything he had. He says when his brother took his own life, he let his own spiral out of control.
"My addiction took over severely, I ran from it," he said. "I didn't want to feel my brother's passing at all."
But he says nearly one year to the day of his brother killing himself, he was jolted back to reality and knew he had to make immediate changes.
"I quit, I just quit one day," he said. "It was the best thing I've ever done."
Chance has been slowly picking up the pieces, and lately, life has been good. He says his older children are doing well, and recently, he and his girlfriend welcomed a baby girl.
"She's three and a half weeks old," he said. "I just love her so much. So much."
Chance said he was doing everything he could to find the best way to provide for his entire family. He enrolled at SCC. This is his first semester.
"It's awesome, I love it," he said. "A life changing experience."
He's on track to get his associate degree in Applied science in 2020.
"The possibilities are endless," he said. "I can get a job anywhere."
Finals are coming up, and Chance has been hitting the books hard to end the semester strong. But this week, he got a setback that was like a punch to the stomach.
"I got out of class on Tuesday and went to Safeway to get apples," he said. "I was inside 10 minutes. I came out and everything I worked for this whole quarter, was gone."
He forgot to take his backpack inside with him. It was full of $500 worth of school books, his assignments, and most importantly, his laptop.
"It was completely my fault," he said. "I was only going to be in there for two minutes."
But that's all it took.
"I honestly didn't think anyone would break into this thing," he said. "He had to reach over the car seat to get this. He knew I had a kid. There was no mercy."
Chance had just pulled into his driveway when he noticed the bag was gone. He raced back over to the Safeway, while alerting his family. He was pulled over for being on his cell phone. He says the officer was so kind and tried to help him.
"It was perfect timing ironically," he said about the traffic stop. "Within 30 minutes, the officer had a photo of who stole my backpack."
He's put that photo on social media hoping someone recognizes the alleged thief, but he knows it's unlikely he'll ever see that laptop again.
"This is so devastating to me," he said. "My first thought was to quit, because that's what I've always done."
But Chance says he's a new man now, and not going to let this keep him from pursuing his dreams.
"It's just a bump in the road," he said. "I'll be okay."