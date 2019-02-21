Thief siphons gas from Spokane Valley firefighter's personal vehicle

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The busiest firehouse in Spokane Valley, Station 7, responds to nearly 10 calls a day on average.
Their focus is keeping people safe.
"This is the last thing you would expect to happen here, it absolutely is," Captain George Hedebeck said.
Early Wednesday morning as firefighters were returning from a call, they noticed footprints in front of their station.
Hedebeck said the prints were, "pretty easy to see, the snow had just fallen."
The footprints led to his SUV.
"First thing I did was look at the window and check to see if the car was locked," he said.
As they were investigating, Hedebeck heard one of his firefighters say that his fuel tank was open. That's when he saw that someone had been trying to siphon gas out of his SUV.
"It was like, 'son of a gun, this can happen to us too,'" he said. When you think about what we do, how we do it and who we do it for, it's frustrating to see something like this."
Hedebeck posted pictures online warning others in the neighborhood about what happened and learned their station wasn't the only one that's been targeted.
Hedebeck says they're considering adding cameras or lights, but he wants his station to remain a neighborhood firehouse.