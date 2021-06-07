WALLACE, Idaho - How does one make off with a 33-foot camper without being caught?
We're not sure, but it happened and Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is asking for the community's help to get the camper back to its rightful owner.
The camper is a brand new 2020 33-foot Salem Cruise with no license plates.
SCSO said it was stolen from the Eagle Creek and Prichard Creek Road Area north of Wallace, Idaho.
It is believed to have been taken between May 31st and June 6th.
SCSO asks anyone with information on the camper's whereabouts to contact their local law enforcement and reference case 01-2021-00478.