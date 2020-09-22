SPOKANE, Wash - Launch Powersports is looking for a thief who broke in twice in two months and stole $10,000 worth of property.
The owner of Launch Powersports, Bryan Wellner, said the business was first broken into three weeks ago. The thief took cash, iPads, computers, parts and tires. Pretty much anything the thief could fit through the window.
Wellner said he believes the thief got in by breaking the window.
After the first theft, Wellner installed cameras.
The next break in happened on Sunday, this time the thief was caught on camera.
Wellner said the security footage shows that the thief was in the store for over an hour on Sunday.
He also said he thinks that the thief used the businesses tools to break into the safe.
Wellner said the break-ins have had a huge impact on their business.
"We are family business, we put everything we have into this and to have somebody come in and take it like this is pretty devastating," said Wellner.
Wellner said that they are installing a full security system. He also added that he hopes other businesses and the community look out for each other so that this doesn't happen to anyone else.
The business has filed a police report and are hoping that the community can help identify the thief.
If you have any information, call the Spokane County Sheriff's Office
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.