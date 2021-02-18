SPOKANE, Wash - A thief stole from the same person, not once, but twice in the same day.
The victim told KHQ that around 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, a woman came into the victim's workplace, the Red Dragon restaurant near 1406 W. 3rd.
The woman placed an order to go. When the victim was in the kitchen, the woman stole the victim's purse.
Then, using the information the thief found in the purse, she went to the victim's home and stole the her car from her home.
The victim said the car theft happened at the same time her husband was inside their home reporting the purse theft to police.
Spokane Police said no arrests have been made, but they are actively investigating.
KHQ is currently working this story and will have more information at 11 p.m. tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.