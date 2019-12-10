Thieves on the prowl near Fourth of July Pass

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho -- Car prowls are aggressive year-round. They take advantage of easy opportunities, and right now families taking out enjoying winter activities are their targets.
This past weekend, a local couple returned to their vehicle at Fourth of July Pass to find their window smashed.
"I had a flash drive inside with wedding pictures," victim Joanie Bradford said. "I was (taking the flash drive) to Walgreens for Christmas presents."
Luckily the photos were backed up on a computer, but other items the thieves took are not so easily replaced.
"They took a lot of our snowmobile equipment," she said. "They stole stuff from our jokey box and center console, my husband's two glasses. Even our owner's manuals. Crazy."
They also got Joanie's wallet, but their attempt to use it could be what will get them caught.
"The Kootenai County Sheriff's Department has been awesome," she said. "The last three days, l have spoken to detectives and police officers who have been able to trace my credit card to the Smelterville Wal-Mart. My card was declined, luckily, due to (fraud) protection."
Joanie reached out to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner for help because she wants to warn others.
"If it can happen to us it can happen to you," she said. "Don't leave anything in your car. It's not fun driving home with smashed windows."
If you recognize any of the stolen goods in the photos attached to this story, please call KCSO.
