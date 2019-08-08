SPOKANE, Wash.- One U-Haul location is out 14 trucks headed into the start of moving season after vandals stole gas from the vehicles and damaged the gas tanks.
The owner of Palouse Move and Shine, Marc Fessler, says this is about more then just stealing gas, after he found holes drilled into the bottom of the vehicles' tanks.
It's damage that will cost $7,000, all for a few hundred dollars in gasoline.
U-Haul does have insurance and will cover the costs of the damage and the stolen gas, but Fessler says this still could hurt. The insurance from U-Haul also doesn't cover the fees they had to pay to the customers who used the damaged vehicle.
"We realized there was a problem, when a truck that was filled up the night before, was rented in the morning, and the renter barely made it home before it ran out of gas. Then it leaked all over their driveway," Fessler said. "We get fined for that."
That led Fessler to check other vehicles on the lot. In total 14 vehicles, empty on fuel with holes in the gas tank.
"We are very lucky that so many people have moved to Spokane," Fessler said. "We have a large inventory of equipment in the area."
Still, Fessler says they need 30 trucks to be moved to the South Hill location in order to prepare for the upcoming moving season.
Now Fessler said this isn't the first time thieves have stolen gas.
U-Hauls all over Spokane are targeted. Marc told KHQ there isn't much that can be done to prevent it.
"Fences would be great, but a lot of U-Haul facilities don't have them and it's because we want people to feel open and welcome.
Fessler says the best he can do is install more lights, security cameras, and park the vehicles further away from one another.
If you know anything about the stolen gas, and vandalized vehicles, call Crime Check (509) 456-2233.