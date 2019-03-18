SPOKANE, Wash. Some time between 8 p.m. Sunday night and 9 a.m. Monday morning, thieves targeted Click It RV Auto Sales in the Wandermere area of North Spokane.
The thieves took off with a 2001 Black Porche Boxter S, a 2015 black Jeep Wrangler Limited Rubicon, and a 2010 silver Dodge Ram 3,500 pick up truck. In total those three cars all together are valued at $50,000.
The thieves also stole off the key rack an additional 13 sets of keys to 13 different cars on the lot itself and took four computers from the sales office and even tried to remove the safe from the dealership.
The Spokane Regional Vehicle Theft Task Force is actively searching for these vehicles. If you know any information, please call Detective Haney at (509) 625-4163. Click it RV Auto Sales is offering a $2,000 for a safe return for the vehicles.