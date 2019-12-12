Thieves steal ATM from North Spokane bowling alley

SPOKANE, Wash. - At the North Bowl bowling alley off Sinto and Atlantic in North Spokane, brazen thieves took off with an ATM causing thousands of dollars in damage.
Chief North Bowl Mechanic David Oaleksak can't believe that this happened.
"They put a chain around the cash machine and pulled it out the door.," he said.
The thieves pulled it clean off the bolts that once held it securely to the ground. The heist damaged the drywall, shattered the glass door and the side window.
Police said the heist happened before 3:00 am on Thursday. By the time SPD arrived, the suspects had fled in a silver pickup truck. Police cleared the building to see if anyone else was inside but came up empty-handed.
Oaleksak said the area of town is starting to become rough.
"We've had people assaulted in the parking lot, and tips getting stolen out of the kitchen for the waitresses and stuff.," he said.
North Bowl has a security camera but did not cover the ATM.They plan on installing a new security camera system inside and out, so something like this doesn't happen again.
Spokane police are asking that if you have any information about this ATM theft, you're asked to call crime check (509) 953-2451. Please reference report number 2019-2023-1817.
