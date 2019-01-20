Thieves steal groceries, socks, underwear from North Spokane family

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Burglaries are a daily occurrence in Spokane. It's an incredibly violating thing to do go through. Usually, crooks wait until you're gone to target you, but in on recent North Spokane theft, the suspects robbed the family as they slept feet away.

"We have a hard time making it as it is," said Kerry Stampf.

Things are tight for the Stampf family, but they always make the most of what they do have.

"We don't have a lot of money," he said. "So, when we do get stuff, it's nice. Now it's gone."

On Monday, the family woke up to see smashed glass and their precious property gone.

"We would have just given it to them if they wanted it," Kerry said.

The couple has seven children in all, three of which they adopted. A photo in this story shows them back in 2010 when it all became official.

The family utilizes their garage as extended living space because things can get tight inside the home. Kerry uses the garage to store things like groceries and even his own clothing. Thieves took all of that are more. Their first target was the family's vehicle.

"You can see all the glass that was busted from my car window," he said.

After ransacking their truck, the thieves helped themselves to whatever they could grab inside the garage. The damaged the equipment that opens the garage door in the process.

"It's busted," he said. "It doesn't even work now."

The family had just brought home several grocery bags. The majority of it was taken.

"They took my kid's breakfast stuff, their lunch stuff," he said.

The thieves also stolen Kerry's clothing, including socks and underwear. He said he's simply baffled no one in thier home was woken up during the burglary.

"I have no idea how they did it, none," he said. "It's just crazy."

The community was so disturbed over what the family had gone through, strangers stepped up to help get them back on their feet. Grocery Outlet donated a $200 grocery trip, other viewers provided financial help to pay for new clothing and Total Security agreed to install a security system for the family's garage.

"Kindness wins," the family said. "Thank you so much to everyone."

While they are grateful for the generous donations, they are still hopeful the crook can be caught. This happened early Monday 1/14 on N Dakota Street in North Spokane. If you know anything about it, please call SPD and reference case # 19-2008708.