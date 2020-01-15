SPANGLE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating after thieves stole more than $15,000 worth of band equipment from Liberty High School over the weekend.
On Monday, January 13, Liberty High School Principal Fletcher contacted Resource Deputy Bratton, and said that several band instruments that were last seen in the school's band room the previous Friday, appeared to be missing.
After a subsequent search, the instruments were not found and a criminal investigation began. Evidence of pry marks to an exterior door and window were found, indicating a possible point of entry for the suspect(s), according to the Sheriff's Office.
Multiple instruments are believed to have been stolen sometime over the weekend, with an estimated value of more than $15,000.
Liberty School District Administrators and the school resource deputy are working together with detectives to identify the suspect(s) responsible and hopefully recover the stolen instruments.
Investigators are working to collect evidence and review hours of school surveillance footage to identify and hold the those responsible for the crime.
Anyone with information about the burglary or theft of the musical instruments is urged to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 and reference case #10005554.
