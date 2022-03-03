SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Valley comic book shop was broken into Wednesday night and thieves made off with an estimated $25,000 in merchandise.
The owner of "The Comic Book Shop" said it was the worst break-in they've had in 33 years of operation. Thieves broke through a window and tore down the store's security camera.
The store was reportedly broken into earlier in the week, though nothing was taken the first time. The owner believes thieves were testing the alarm system then.
Police are aware of the break-in but since the camera system was tampered with, may not be able to recover the footage.
Employees are making a list of the most valuable collectables that were stolen and plan to share that information so the community can watch out for them and hopefully recover some.
The store is fully operational as staff prepare for one of their biggest trading card events in the year this Saturday.