Thieves take hundreds of dollars in trees from Greenacres Nursery in Otis Orchards

SPOKANE COUNTY, WASH. - Along East Trent Avenue in Otis Orchards sits Greenacres Nursery filled with trees and plants waiting to find their forever homes.
Trevor Jacobs has worked at the nursery for three years. On July 2nd, he was helping a customer when he saw something that caught his attention "I had just seen their Chevy Avalanche back into a spot where it really wasn't supposed to be," Jacobs told KHQ.
Trevor decided to check things out for himself just to see what the two men were doing "So I went over there, and you know immediately because I could see the trees like floating off the ground and they're only 5 to 6 feet tall but when they're eight feet in the air and swinging side to side. Someone is carrying the tree's," said Jacobs.
Trevor asked the men if they were interested in buying the trees. But clearly, they had something else in mind "The guys were super like uncomfortable right away. I just heard their tailgate slam and rather than me walking all the way to him he came and met me. You know trying to prevent me from seeing something for sure," added Jacobs.
According to court documents, between four and six Douglas firs were taken from the nursery. In total, they're worth as much as $1,500
Trevor was quick and wrote down the truck's license plate number. According to court documents, detectives say they do have a suspect and have filed a search warrant for their car. KHQ is not naming the individual(s) responsible because they have not been charged with a crime.