Cool and unsettled today and then we transition into drier and warmer weather just in time for the weekend!
Daytime highs will be about 10-15° below average today, with scattered showers and wind gust to 25 mph.
Aside from a few lingering showers, we will see a return to partly to mostly sunny skies through the weekend, with daytime highs that will gradually climb into the upper 60's by Sunday and 70's by Memorial Day Monday!
Have a great weekend and stay safe!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.