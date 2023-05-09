Leslie Lowe
A few thunderstorms will linger in the mountains through the middle of the week, with highs creeping into the upper 60's and low 70's.  
High pressure will build in through the second half of the week and into the weekend delivering BEAUTIFUL weather through Mother's day and the first half of this next week with highs that will head 15°-20° above average in the mid to upper 80's and even 90's for the basin and the Yakima Valley.

